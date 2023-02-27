Infrared Stream, Columbia Gorge, Oregon, USA

My brother and I were photographing waterfalls along the Columbia Gorge in northern Oregon. We had just finished photographing a waterfall about a mile and a half south of the Columbia River Highway. On our way back to the car, we passed by a somewhat hidden stream from the trail but just a short distance away.

On photo trips, I usually carry a second camera, and it’s usually a dedicated infrared. This spot was perfect for it. Moss decorated small rocks on the side of the stream, and with a long exposure, a trail of frothy water travelling downstream would complement it all beautifully.

While I was composing the image, I remained focused on the stream. But when I moved my camera around, I discovered a log adorned with leaves crossing the water. I placed it on the top edge of the viewfinder because it helped provide a natural frame for the picture.

There was little to do in post-processing; however, I’ve toned this photograph in various hues.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now