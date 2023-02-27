    Search
    Infrared Stream, Columbia Gorge, Oregon, USA

    By Robert Gottlieb

    My brother and I were photographing waterfalls along the Columbia Gorge in northern Oregon. We had just finished photographing a waterfall about a mile and a half south of the Columbia River Highway. On our way back to the car, we passed by a somewhat hidden stream from the trail but just a short distance away.

    On photo trips, I usually carry a second camera, and it’s usually a dedicated infrared. This spot was perfect for it. Moss decorated small rocks on the side of the stream, and with a long exposure, a trail of frothy water travelling downstream would complement it all beautifully.

    While I was composing the image, I remained focused on the stream. But when I moved my camera around, I discovered a log adorned with leaves crossing the water. I placed it on the top edge of the viewfinder because it helped provide a natural frame for the picture.

    There was little to do in post-processing; however, I’ve toned this photograph in various hues.

