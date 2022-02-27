St Lawrence River, Vercheres, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Although my fingers complain, winter photography gives me a lot of satisfaction, because day after day this season brings rapid and drastic changes in nature. Temperature variations, snow in its various states, and wind constantly remodel the landscape. When the winter light engages in an epic battle with the cold, no opponent triumphs and each dominates in its way. As bright as light can be, it’s unable to break the cold.

When the light isn’t the brightest, like in this picture, it still momentarily draws us out of darkness and gives access to the depth of being, as would say the poet . . .

This photo was taken in late afternoon in Pioneer Park, Vercheres, Quebec, on the south bank of the St Lawrence River, near Montreal. Besides a tripod, I used the internal ND filter of my Fuji X100V camera, plus another mounted ND filter.

Facing Marie Island, I used a long exposure to give an eerie aspect to the floes drifting in the current. This exposure also blurred the light snow falling that windy day, adding a subtle graininess to the mauve winter atmosphere. I like the contrast between the moving ice and the dark, static underwater foreground. I also find that the lighter tone just above the trees helps them to stand out from the background.

For several months, I have been experimenting with the square format to tighten my compositions. Establishing a dialog between few elements in a smaller frame can give more strength to an image.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now