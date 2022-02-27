Red Rocks Trail, Boulder, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I took this picture on a sunrise solo hike after just moving back to Boulder from Spain. I was still jet lagged, feeling the fresh sting of leaving friends behind in Spain, not used to the bitter cold, and it had snowed about a foot the night before. The whole hike I was feeling grateful to be back in such a beautiful place, but also lonely and sad. When I was about to get to the top of the hill overlooking the city, I came upon this scene. Something about it caught my interest and I snapped this picture pretty quickly to try to avoid freezing my fingers in the 0 degree Fahrenheit chill.

After getting home and seeing the resulting picture, I felt like it perfectly represented my emotions with a beautiful but bleak snow landscape just starting to be lit up by dawn, and that was still untouched by footprints. It looked lonely and delicate, but in a stunning way that I found played on my emotions with the same bittersweet effect that being back in Boulder was having. I hope it can evoke those same emotions for other people and remind them of a time where they had to deal with a change that was a bit painful, but also had a certain beauty to it, and a promise of better things to come.

