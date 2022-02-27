Cancale Bay Sunrise, Brittany, France

Picture Story

In Brittany, the bay of Cancale is especially famous for its oysters. However, there are also other points of interest: The island of Rimains, is located about 700 m east of the tip of the Chain, at the end of the Grande Rade de Cancale which ends at to the west, the bay of Mont Saint-Michel. To the south-west, halfway from the coast are two other islets, Châtellier and the rock of Cancale.

A maritime fort was built there at the end of the 18th century on plans by Vauban to defend the Cancale pass and ensure the safety of the bay of Mont Saint-Michel. 25 kilometers behind these islands is Mont Saint-Michel (50 kilometers by road)

The composition I wanted to achieve had to integrate the 2 islands (which become 3 islands at high tide) and of course the sunrise. I also still wanted to find some flowers for my foreground. End of October was the ideal time, and all that remained was to wait for the weather as I like it: clouds, sun and no rain.

This morning was the good one, with ideal conditions, and as always I tested different exposures (normal, long and very long). I chose to present to you that of 100 sec. which was made with the help of a 6-stop ND filter and a 2-stop GND Medium.

The long exposures bring out the particular color of the water that gave its name to this part of Brittany: The Emerald Coast.

As always, do not hesitate to contact me for more information on this place.

