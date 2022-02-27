Abraham Lake, Nordegg, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Ice Formations at Abraham Lake west of Nordegg Alberta are always amazing.... from methane bubbles to unique cracks and colours, you never know what to expect. On this February sunrise shoot outing, I found a few small, unique ice pieces on the lake surface. This one is my favourite! I spent the night camping out close by so that I could easily access the lake first thing in the morning. It was an unusually warm morning with next to no wind.... this lake can blow your tripod across the lake in the blink of an eye. I was happy to have a pleasant morning.

