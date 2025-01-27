Vieste, Puglia, Italy

The photo was taken while I was on a motor boat sailing in the Adriatic Sea along the Italian coast of Gargano, Puglia.

The shot was taken in the morning of August, freehand, at a shutter speed of 1/200, ISO 100, and f 11.

The difficulty with shooting was not being able to stop on request to evaluate the composition I preferred. In the summer, I recommend visiting the Gargano coasts to take photos and also visiting the caves, which have access only to the sea.