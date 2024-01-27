Mapourika Lake, New Zealand

The fog was spectacular at Mapourika Lake in New Zealand in the early morning hours. As it lifted off the lake, it created an ethereal look at the base of the snow-peaked mountains.

This was my first picture at the lake - the one I took quickly so I wouldn't miss the foggy beauty. I took many more images, but I loved looking through the foliage at the snow, with a palm tree centred in the image, which I associate with tropical climates.

Since it was a quick photo, I took this with the ISO already set in my camera, and the camera modified the shutter speed. I shot this on aperture priority.

