Ynys Lochtin from Tresaith, Wales

Tresaith Beach in Aberporth is a special beach to me and boasts a terrific waterfall toward its northern end and a large rocky outcrop, Carreg y Dafad, toward its southern end.

The furthest headland in the distance is called Ynys Lochtin.

I checked the tide tables before I set off, and the tide would be low around sunset. The cloud cover was variable, but luckily it cleared as I arrived, revealing this sunset. I took several shots from different parts of the beach, varying the foreground and composition to make the most of the moment before it disappeared.

My camera was tripod mounted, and I chose to use the Live ND feature to allow the blurring of the water with an exposure of 4 seconds at f6.3. I chose f6.3 rather than a narrower f stop to avoid diffraction, but with micro four-thirds, it still provides a sufficient depth of field. The other advantage of the Live ND mode, where a number of shots are taken and compiled, is that it reduces unwanted noise.

I was actually retaking some photos I had taken years earlier but, having changed computers several times since then, managed to lose despite thinking that my backup routine was robust. A lesson to us all.

