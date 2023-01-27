The Control Tower, South Coyote Buttes, Vermillion Cliffs NM, Arizona, USA

One of our goals during a three-month stay in Kanab, Utah, this winter has been to win the daily lottery for "The Wave", a unique, beautiful rock formation in the North Coyote Buttes area of Vermilion Cliffs National Monument. Only a small number of people are permitted to visit each day due to the fragile nature of the landscape. So far, we haven't managed to score one.

While The Wave is difficult to obtain a permit to visit, even in the "off" season, the nearby South Coyote Buttes is less hotly contested for permits. For one thing, it's more difficult to get to, requiring a high-profile 4x4 in all but the most pristine conditions (which are rare). And for whatever other reasons, the general public isn't as obsessed with it, so fewer people apply.

Although it is easier to get a permit, it does require advanced planning in winter: at least a week for weekend dates and 3-4 days for weekdays. Given the active weather patterns in the Southwest this winter, it has been difficult to choose a "perfect" day.

The day we chose just happened to end up being in the middle of a winter storm warning. Would we even be able to go? And if so... what would we find when we got there? Would there even be any exposed rock? That is pretty much the entire reason for visiting. Would visibility be so poor as to make getting good shots difficult, if not impossible?

Well, as they say, "bad weather makes the best pictures", and as you can see... we did get to go, thanks to a very capable, knowledgeable, personable and somewhat crazy tour guide. (he did our guided hike wearing flip-flops). We spent about three hours wandering a three-mile through what has become known as "The Southern Wave", with about four inches of fresh snow and only a few footprints from hikers who had arrived before us.

The sun tried to break thru a couple of times during our hike but ultimately failed to make an appearance. Despite the solid grey skies, we were able to make some pretty good images by focusing on intimate landscapes, letting the more interesting foreground elements take center stage and using the larger formations as a backdrop. A light fog helped create separation between the two.

"The Control Tower" (which our guide calls "The Leaning Tower of Pizza... Boxes") are a fascinating natural sculpture, somewhat isolated in the landscape. What struck me about this particular angle is that the various thinner layers that jut out from the main column all seem to point to the other formations in the distance, thus guiding the eye throughout the image.

In my mind, it also recalled chess pieces, all attacking and defending various other pieces on a giant snow-covered board.

We quite enjoyed our South Coyote Buttes adventure, and while I'm sure we'll enjoy the Wave if we ever manage to win the permits, we certainly don't think of this as a runner-up in any way.

