Lapland Countryside, Finland

Imagine waking up on Christmas morning and going dog-sledging in Lapland (the upper part of Scandinavia). Sledging through the countryside for over 10km was an amazing once-in-a-lifetime experience! While a friend "drove", I sat huddled in the sledge taking images as we flew through the fields and forests with the powerful dogs pulling as fast as they could.

It didn't really get "light" during the day as it was December. Instead, the soft glow in the distance made it feel like it must be dawn; however, it was in the middle of the day! What a memory!

