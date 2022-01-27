Tidal Pools, Milfontes, Alentejo, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I often visit the small coastal town of Vila Nova de Milfontes, in the southwest coast of Portugal. On this occasion, I planned a photo outing during sunset time, and coinciding with the low tide. I wanted to explore an area of tidal pools that is only exposed when the tide is low. These pools are polygonal in shape and are formed by the incessant action of the erosive forces of the sea. They are easily accessible from the beach, but it is necessary to be aware of the tidal ranges and timings.

I arrived with plenty of time to make an initial scouting walk, evaluating potential compositions and subjects. I decided to frame the polygonal shapes of the pools against the sky at sunset. Fortunately, there were linear clouds in the sky, so I knew that during sunset, these clouds would become quite colorful. I only had to set up my tripod with camera and lens at the ready, and wait for the magic to happen.

Once the sunset started, the light kept changing very quickly, and I kept shooting regularly, to capture the changing color and hues. This photo is simple one of many, and illustrates the intense color in the sky, being reflected in the quiet pool waters. The polygonal shapes of the pools are highlighted by being silhouetted against the sky, almost like a pervasive network of shadows. I made a few more photos well until dark, but this was my favorite one from this session.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now