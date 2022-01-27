Matlock, Near the Peak District, Derbyshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I took this image in Padley Woods in the Peak District when the sun was strong and backlighting the tree, thus throwing strong shadows from its branches on to the ground in front of it. A very wide angle lens was used to give the impression of a grasping or attacking creature such as a crab or a lobster. It seemed to have a menacing feel to it even when I took it. Padley Woods is full of ancient woodland and has a quite primeval feel to it when wandering around it, especially in the mist. It was however, interesting to capture such a sinister feel on a bright sunny day using an infra red camera.

