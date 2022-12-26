Hamlet, Bragg Creek, Alberta, Canada

I pass by this particular pond daily as I go about on my daily treks from the countryside and into the city. This innocuous location off the side of the highway is undoubtedly not grand but intimate in scale; one will go by it without hesitation. The pond gets transformed as the seasons pass.

This small pond is sometimes filled with water and sometimes not. One winter's snowfall transformed this innocuous little landscape into a mini spectacle; the pond came to life with the reflection of the snow-covered trees in the background. I had to stop and take note of the scene on this overcast day. The textures, patterns and reflections are what piqued my interest. Winter exposes visual elements that we do not see in other seasons.

