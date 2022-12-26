    Search
    Charles River, Dover, MA, USA
    By Dan Cook

    This is an old abandoned train bridge crossing the Charles River as it runs through Dover, Massachusetts. I had been scoping out this location for years, waiting for the right day during winter. I wanted to capture the sunrise when the air and water temperatures were at the proper levels to provide a nice level of steam rising from the river and the water being still enough to capture a solid reflection.

    I spent a number of mornings in the cold, failing to get exactly what I had been searching for. Finally, one morning, sitting in the snow at about 20 degrees F, I saw everything come together for the picture.

