Leo Carrillo State Beach, Sequit Point, Malibu, California, USA

Picture Story

I had been at the beach at the request of my son who wanted to propose to his girlfriend at this location on Dec 22nd. My goal was to take surprise shots of the proposal - which I did. After a few shots of the ocean, waves, etc., I decided to finish the day up at the cave located here. Actually, the cave was an after thought. I did not really plan this shot which is unusual. Any way, the cave was very dark until it hit the brighter sunset at the mouth creating a high dynamic range challenge. I tried to take a focus stack but with weave movement, that did not work. I ended up boosting my ISO lowering my aperture and with patience, lined up a "Keyhole" shot that was purposefully underexposed. Tripod was used of course. Majority of edits in Lightroom to complexify the light.

