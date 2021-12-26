    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Laupahoehoe Beach Park, Hawaii County, USA
    By Tom Upton

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    Laupahoehoe Beach Park on the Big Island of Hawaii is famous for its intense surf action and gigantic banyan tree. The park is also filled with large ironwood trees that were planted many decades ago following a disastrous tsunami. The ironwoods have a wonderful tortuous quality to their trunks. The wood is dense and very hard, hence the name.

    I would normally seek more expansive landscape subjects for this medium format camera, but I kept getting drawn back to individual ironwoods. Being on the rainforest side of the island, the sky was cloudy and the lighting muted in just the right way to bring out the gorgeous tones and textures that these trees possess. I walked from tree to tree, capturing photos of many, but decided this one represented the best of what this grove provided. The roots have enveloped rocks tossed in their way over the years and the wispy ironwood fronds soften the sinuous lines of the roots.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®