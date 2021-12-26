Laupahoehoe Beach Park, Hawaii County, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Laupahoehoe Beach Park on the Big Island of Hawaii is famous for its intense surf action and gigantic banyan tree. The park is also filled with large ironwood trees that were planted many decades ago following a disastrous tsunami. The ironwoods have a wonderful tortuous quality to their trunks. The wood is dense and very hard, hence the name.

I would normally seek more expansive landscape subjects for this medium format camera, but I kept getting drawn back to individual ironwoods. Being on the rainforest side of the island, the sky was cloudy and the lighting muted in just the right way to bring out the gorgeous tones and textures that these trees possess. I walked from tree to tree, capturing photos of many, but decided this one represented the best of what this grove provided. The roots have enveloped rocks tossed in their way over the years and the wispy ironwood fronds soften the sinuous lines of the roots.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now