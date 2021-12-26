    Search
    Lake Toplitz, Styria, Austria
    By Peter Richter

    Lake Toplitz is situated in the Salzkammergut lake district, surrounded by cliffs and a dense mountain forest. Only a minor part of the shore is accessible by foot, due to the steep cliffs. The image was taken on an icy day in December this year. The sky was cloudless, and the warming rays of sunshine allowed to take a rest at the shore of the lake for more than an hour. I was especially attracted by the color contrast of this scene, resembling the biting cold of the air in the shadow and the warmth we felt in the sunlight on this wintry day.

