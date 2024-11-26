Togwotee Pass, Wyoming, USA

Driving through the pass back to Jackson Hole, the weather was not ideal. Clouds and snow filled the air, limiting visibility. Freezing temperatures made the air thick with frost, so even when the clouds rose above the peaks, they looked as though they were behind the fog.
While this photo is not the typical crisp mountain peak that I prefer to shoot, it has a beauty of its own. I'd never seen conditions like this, where the frost lingers in the air and dulls the scenery. The trees have a shimmery layer of frost resting on the branches, an effect that I truly love about winter photos. I love how this shot fades out, but you can still see the immense detail of the rugged mountain range in the distance.
