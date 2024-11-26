Switzerland's rural landscape surprises us with its high quality and beauty—it has harmony, order, and ecological coherence and can provide well-being and quality of life to its inhabitants, integrated with the surrounding nature.

This type of landscape leads us to astonishment but also to meditation and contemplation. That is what I felt a few weeks ago while strolling on Seelisberg (Uri, Switzerland) near the Wijer pond. The absolute stillness of the atmosphere allowed the perfect reflection of the landscape in the lake water. The mountain in the background, full of snow, appeared reflected in the foreground, contrasting with the blue of the sky.

It was autumn. The deciduous trees, some bare of foliage, others still with yellow and brown leaves, contrasted with the evergreen resinous trees with a dark green tree top. Clouds partially covered the sky, and the valley was in shadow. However, the overall image was wonderful, with calm and tranquility. The use of a small lens aperture allowed focusing on all planes. Highlights and shadows were modified in the raw file to have a more balanced image.