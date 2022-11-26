Wyming Brook, Peak District, Derbyshire, England

After days of wet weather, I thought it would be a good time to visit Wyming Brook in the Peak District. The brook flows down a small valley and forms very picturesque cascades as it travels to a reservoir. I liked this scene as the small waterfalls lead up to one of the footbridges that crisscross the stream. The vivid brown and green foliage of fallen leaves, moss and ferns seemed to sum up an Autumn picture. A really enjoyable excursion!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now