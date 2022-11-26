On An Unnamed Jeep Trail, Camp Verde, Arizona, USA

The American southwest is in the throes of a multiple-decade megadrought the likes of which has not been seen since about 800 AD. Water levels in our reservoirs are plummeting. Streams are slowly dying up. Our trees and desert flora are showing signs of stress. With all this going on, I didn’t expect much of autumn colors when I set out to take this photo, after all, we had 6 or more months without measurable precipitation in the first part of the new year. Yet, somehow the sturdy and resilient sycamore and ash trees that line the creek bed coursing through the valley defied the odds and put on their autumn cloaks of color, decking the area with swaths of vibrant orange, yellow, and an occasional splash of red, if only briefly.

One morning I decided to head out with my gear to a spot I have visited many times before, hopefully, to capture an image of the fleeting colors. Finding the location I had chosen in the predawn light, I set up and waited. Standing on a ridgeline that overlooks the ancient site in central Arizona that we call Montezuma Castle, one cannot help but pause to think of the ancient Sinagua culture that inhabited this area, living in this site from approximately 1100-1450 AD, right in the midst of the last megadrought to rend the area.

The pause before the light began illuminating the cliffs, pueblo and trees afforded me an opportunity to think about what those ancient people who walked this land before me must have thought and felt on an autumn morning just like this more than 900 years ago. Did they face the rising sun, gazing in wonder at the display of color cloaking the creek below them as I was this day? Or, because autumn signaled a change to the cold austerity of winter, were they anxious, frantically working to insure they had enough food and fuel with no time to enjoy the beauty? The more I thought about these questions, and many more, I began to sense their spirit everywhere; in a rustle among the bushes, or in the breath of a breeze, each signaling their presence.

I was able to get the shot I wanted, as you can see. But it was the experience of the ancient people who walked these paths before me that created the much more meaningful memory of this day.

