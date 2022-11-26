Boren Dam, Pallars Sobira, Catalonia, Spain

I took this picture in 2020 late October, in the dam lake of Boren, Pallars Sobira region, province of Lleida, in the Catalan Pyrenees, Spain.

I love the Pyrenees. I have visited them several times in different locations, staying for some days and doing some routes. I usually do some research before going, but I also love to wander and find unexpected places. I recommend visiting this area throughout the year, but winter could be very snowy and difficult to move around.

I had been to Boren dam twice before, but not in autumn. This time I was looking for some varied and beautiful fall landscapes and decided to stop several times here, because it's very easy to access just at the road's side and presents a very nice scenery, with the greenish water body surrounded with misty mountains and colour changing trees. You can get to there from Esterri d'Aneu town by a very scenic road with lovely views. If you follow ahead of this road, passing a few more small beautiful villages and driving along the whitewater Noguera Pallaresa river, you can enter the splendid and wild High Pyrenees Natural Park.

The picture setup I used was simple. The cloudy conditions of that day rendered the scene ideal enough. Although I carried my tripod, as usual, there was enough light to shoot by hand; I only needed to find my desired composition. I found it pleasing to surround the lake with the foreground yellow trees and the background mountains, letting the big rocky hill at the shoreline be noticeable in the second term, as well as the slightly reflected far peak on the water, thus creating a reading direction from right-front to left-back. I also liked the contrast between the warm colours in the foreground and the deep green of the water. Finally, the clouds were quite interesting to include into the frame.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now