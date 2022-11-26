Autumn Colour In Lepsa, Vrancea, Romania

Vrancea county is located just where the Carpathian Mountains made a sharp bend on their way south. More than half of the county's surface is covered by forests, so is quite a nice place to witness the autumn colours.

This picture was taken in the Natural Parc Putna Vrancea. That day started with a thick and humid fog which didn't let the sunrise through. A few hours later the sun threw its rays and the forest started to catch some colours. The morning humidity allowed the leaves to burst with vibrant colour.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now