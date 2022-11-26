    Search
    Autumn Ciucas Massif, Carpathian Mountains, Romania
    By Radu Patrascu

    Even though autumn offers a lot of opportunities to capture nature in rich colours, it also gives a glimpse into unique textures that last for just a couple of days in many cases. This is what drew my attention in this instance, in the foothills of Ciucas Massif in the Carpathian Mountains.

    The subtle light touching the reddish tips of the branches, together with the bed of fallen leaves in contrast with the vertical dominance of the visible tree trunks made for an eye-catching, different autumn frame.

