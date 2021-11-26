Shaggy Mane Mushrooms, Isle La Motte, Vermont, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Vermont's fall foliage season is almost mythical, with so many shades of red, orange and yellows. Busloads of "Leaf Peepers" ohh and ahh over the gorgeous mountains and picturesque small towns made only more picturesque with trees showing off their brightest colors. While the hills are alive with falls's finest, this year in particular, grassy fields were also alive. Whites, blacks, and camel colors peeked out among the green grasses and fallen, still vibrant red, orange and yellow leaves. This was definitely the year of the mushrooms, alive because of the soggy late summer.

Most prevalent were the shaggy mane mushrooms. I walked among them in a grassy field, waiting patiently for the sun to highlight the gold top and the lacy texture on the cap. I imagined that this mushroom was bowing to the vivid red and yellow leaves fallen around it.

The image was taken with a Lensbaby Velvet 5.6, which is often used at a larger aperture to produce beautiful bokeh. Taken with an f/4 the background blur highlighted the cap.

