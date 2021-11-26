Autumn Harvest, Minburn County, AB, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I bought a drone last Christmas and have been experimenting with using it in my landscape photography, and it's opened up a whole new world for me. on this day, I was driving down country roads east of Edmonton, looking for fall and harvest shots. This location, where the Vermillion River crosses the road, looked intriguing and so I sent my drone up for a look. I was rewarded to see a great mosaic created by the intersection of the river with the road, with colourful foliage along the river and a medley of lines and swirls in the barren fields

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now