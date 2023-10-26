Pickeral Lake, Michigan, USA

Most people don't think of Michigan as a great place for fall color, but I beg to differ. Michigan has lots of places to capture fall color. The morning I took this shot, it was our season's first frost. The air was cold, but the sun was cutting through.

As I was set up on a small pier (local fishermen mostly use that), I was waiting for the light to change when I noticed four swans making their way right in front of me. I captured them as they swam across the lake with the fall colors and cloudy skies as my background. I took several more shots with the light fog and the colorful trees, but this one with the swans was my favorite of the morning.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now