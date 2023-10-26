    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Lake Willoughby, Vermont, USA
    By Abhijit Choudhury

    We were driving through Vermont this October. It was still early, and we heard that colors were only reaching a peak in northern Vermont. So, we headed up north. We stopped by this beautiful lake - Lake Willoughby- just before sunset. The fall colors were spectacular.

    These lakefront cottages caught my eye with a blend of red, gold and green foliage on the hillsides behind them. A kayak entered the scene as I stood there, trying to figure out a composition. That red kayak on the green lake made the shot.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®