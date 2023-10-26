Kananaskis Country, Alberta, Canada

Kananaskis Country is located on the east slopes of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. It shares a border with Banff National Park. I consider myself lucky to live in Calgary, Alberta, because Kananaskis is only an hour's drive away. I took this photo of the Kananaskis River from the bridge where one turns west from Hwy. 40 unto Mt Allan Drive.

Kananaskis is a fantastic park for photographing landscapes during all four seasons. Autumn is by far my favourite season. There are large groves of Aspen, Poplar, and a few Alpine Larch stands, all turning to golden hues in the fall.

Alberta often has amazing blue skies that contrast spectacularly with the yellows and bronzes. In this photo, the poplars contrast against the blue mountains and the sky- blue reflected in the river's water, as well as the green of the evergreens. Selecting one fall picture for this assignment from the multiple Kananaskis County I have on file was difficult.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now