Tollymore Forest Park, Newcastle Co Down, Northern Ireland

The stunningly beautiful Tollymore Forest Park near the town of Newcastle at the foot of The Mourne Mountains in Co.Down northern Ireland is an yearly Autumn pilgrimage.

Walking over an of the 16 bridges or these stepping stones in Autumn fells like your entering a Fantasy world ripped directly out of Narnia, The Lord of the Rings or as reality would have it, Game of thrones. There is something special about this location. these stepping stones in the peak of Autumn are a joy to shoot and each year I return i just try to change the composition and try a little harder to get a little more light into the scene without loosing the focus on the gentle flow and leafy coverage.

