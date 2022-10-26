Provancher Natural Reserve, Neuville, Quebec, Canada

I live in a country where fall colors are fantastic. Like most photographers in my region, I have tons of colorful photographs of trees and mountains with blue skies. However, I prefer the mood and the light of rainy days when the colors are darker, in harmony and saturated. Depending on my intention, I try to avoid light with harsh shadows and contrasts. For this photograph, I focused on conveying the mood that many people feel about that season, which is a mix of wonder and sadness. The composition was made to emphasize the path and old fence, like a symbolic message about entering a new season.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now