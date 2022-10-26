    Search
    Provancher Natural Reserve, Neuville, Quebec, Canada
    By Yvan Bedard

    I live in a country where fall colors are fantastic. Like most photographers in my region, I have tons of colorful photographs of trees and mountains with blue skies. However, I prefer the mood and the light of rainy days when the colors are darker, in harmony and saturated. Depending on my intention, I try to avoid light with harsh shadows and contrasts. For this photograph, I focused on conveying the mood that many people feel about that season, which is a mix of wonder and sadness. The composition was made to emphasize the path and old fence, like a symbolic message about entering a new season.

