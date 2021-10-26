Lake Cypress Springs, Mount Vernon, Texas, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Lake Cypress Springs is in the piney woods of east Texas. People that are not from the state are often surprised by the natural diversity of the different regions of the state. This part of east Texas could easily be mistaken for one of the 10,000 lakes in Minnesota. I have grown up spending many weekends here away from the bustle of Dallas.

This was an especially foggy morning, and I was able to capture the fog clearing right as the sun was breaking the horizon. The locals here say the natural spring water that feeds the lake has healing powers. I don’t know about the properties of the water, but I know the views can heal anything in a person’s heart that troubles them.

