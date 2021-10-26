Frozen Fjallsarlon, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Fjallsárlón is a glacier lake at the southern end of the Icelandic glacier Vatnajökull, the second largest ice cap in Europe. Like nearby Jökulsárlón, one of the most visited and admired natural wonders in Iceland, the lesser-known Fjallsárlón lagoon is characterised by its glittering icebergs that have broken away from the ice wall. Unlike Jökulsárlón, the icebergs stay in this lagoon until they melt as it is not connected to the sea.

Fjallsárlón is much smaller than its ‘big sister’. Not only is it possible to view the whole lagoon, the glacier and mountains on the opposite shore are much closer. Fjallsárlón is also far less crowded than its more famous neighbour - after the crowds at Jökulsárlón, the Fjalisárlón glacier lagoon was an oasis of calm!

I visited in sub-zero temperatures one December when the lagoon had frozen over and was covered by drifting snow. There were only a few icebergs (normal in winter, particularly when the glacier lake has frozen), but there were some wonderful ‘ice sculptures’ such as these dotted about. I particularly liked this little grouping, which I positioned to mirror the shape of the mountain in the background. The winter sun was low in the sky, even at midday, which added depth. I used a polariser to accentuate the glistening ice and a graduated neutral density filter to hold back the detail in the sky and the snow covered peak.

