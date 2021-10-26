Avalanche Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I was lucky enough to work for a season at Glacier National Park. Prior to my first day, I had never been to the area before. Every photo I saw of the area was so breathtaking, I just had to see it for myself.

Avalanche Lake was the first trail I hiked during the season. I was just getting off work for the day and had just enough time to complete the hike before dark. I hurried up the trail and when I reached Avalanche Lake, I was so amazed by the calmness of the water. Bear Mountain was almost perfectly reflected in the calm waters. This remains one of my favorite hikes in the park.

