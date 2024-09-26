Kudle Hidden Patterns, Gokarna, Karnataka, India

The latest issue of the magazine is out now! Download

I'm sharing a typical moody monsoon day from the Karnataka coastline. As for the composition, the idea was to capture the essence of this lovely beach with the rainy day's mood. The foreground pattern caused by debris left over by the receding waves—with the cloud pattern above mirroring this shape—became an organic choice at the moment.

Choosing a base ISO of 100 and a narrow aperture (F16) to render the frame entirely sharp and enable some slower shutter speed was an automatic call. As for the shutter speed, I wanted to capture the scene's dynamism and hence decided upon a long exposure spanning 25 odd seconds. A 10-stop ND was used to prevent overexposure.

Later in processing, basic adjustments to tune contrast, colour and sharpness were performed in Adobe Photoshop.

Selective dodge and burn were applied to elevate the tonal contrast in the image. Here's the outcome.