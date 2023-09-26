Steveston Sky, BC, Canada

Steveston, BC, is famous for its fishing, particularly sockeye salmon. Some years ago, I used to buy salmon wholesale from native fishermen. Now, people come to Steveston for many reasons. You can eat famous fish and chips, clam chowder soup, or gelato. You can hang around the quay, have sushi for lunch, craft arts to friends, and maybe buy some antique souvenir shops for gifts. You must also go to Fisherman's Wharf to buy shrimp on weekends. Steveston has changed to a trendy place. Many fishing boats have a nice background during the sunset, so I came to the photoshoot many times and had a good lunch and dinner.

Before taking this photo, it was raining, so the sky was grey, and when it stopped raining, a grey cloud came out. I was waiting for the sun to go down into the clouds. I tried some different time settings. This is "1.3", and if it's longer than that, the picture will get brighter, so I had to keep the setting low. I think there was too much sunlight; of course, we can edit photos later, but the shooting settings can be changed quickly. 5 seconds later, the clouds move faster and faster. There was no time to adjust the composition in the frame. I felt that using a digital camera is awesome for changing settings; we can view photos from the camera review and either keep them or delete them as preferred. In the film era, I wasted many films.

