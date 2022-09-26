Maungawhai Heads, New Zealand

Maungawhai Heads is an iconic surf beach on the northern coast of New Zealand's North Island that I hadn't visited it for decades. I was surprised to see how much the little township had changed from a beach holiday destination with small holiday homes to now include large areas of housing for permanent residents. But although the township had changed, the beach felt just as rugged and empty as it had always been.

During the day the skies were heavy with overcast clouds and although I got some lovely moody images, I had to keep packing up my gear as frequent showers passed through. About 20 minutes before sunset the clouds began to break up and I got a number of lovely images of coloured clouds. The skies gradually darkened as the blue hour approached and although I was cold, I didn't want to leave the beauty and calm of the beach. This was one of the final images I took before heading back to the holiday home to warm up and get something to eat.

