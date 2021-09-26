Vatnajokull, View From Hafnarnesvegur, Hofn, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This was during my first trip to Iceland in 2016. From day one I had already noticed that the cloud formations usually had a different structure than in my home country. This is probably due to the often strong winds in Iceland. It seems as if the wind gives the clouds a different structure, smears them, as it were.

The fast weather changes were also striking: in less than an hour the weather could change from sunny to threatening clouds.

This image was taken just before dusk. Contrary to what you might expect when you see this cloudy sky, there was no thunderstorm, no heavy rain, it just blew by.

When I returned to Iceland 2 years later, my wife came along too. She is not into photography at all, but she can enjoy unspoilt nature. We were barely an hour away from the airport and she spontaneously reacted to the cloudy skies she saw. She immediately noticed that different structure, which she called a '3D effect'. She also understood why I wanted to go back to Iceland, and this was only confirmed in the following days. Now she wants to go back, and so do I, of course.

