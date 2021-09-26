Two Medicine Lake, Montana, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Rain was falling all night and the winds were whipping like mad. I decided to try and catch the sunrise regardless of the rain. I waited for the rain to subside and right at dawn the clouds began to break rendering a glorious sunrise.

I contemplated using my 10 stop ND to slow down the motion but I really liked the way the waves were breaking along the shoreline.I chose to use my 14-24mm 2.8 wide angle because I wanted to include a dramatic foreground with the waves crashing on the rocks. I liked the drama of the waves.

I had my tripod low to the ground which gave me the perspective that I was going for. The wind was pummeling me and it was a challenge to keep the tripod steady which is also why I chose to be low to the ground.Because of the wide angle lens the mountain appears smaller than it actually is but that is the compromise of using a wide angle with a pronounced foreground.

The color in the sky was glowing with fuchsia and oranges. Weather in Montana can present a challenge as it is often extreme but you just never know.You will never get the shot that you may be looking for if you do not try even in challenging weather. When I arrived it was still pouring so by the time I had captured this scene I was soaked to the bone.

Glacier National Park in Montana USA is a tough place to go wrong even during inclement weather. Glacier National Park offers excellent opportunities for compelling compositions any time of the year. Access is somewhat limited during the winter as they do receive a large amount of snow. I honestly prefer the autumn season because of the dramatic skies that can occur during the months of September and October.

