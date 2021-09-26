Tso Moriri, UT of Ladakh, India

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Tso Moriri also known as the "Mountain Lake", is a lake in the Changthang Plateau in Ladakh in Northern India. The high-altitude Tso Moriri Lake is less than 250 kilometres southeast of Leh surrounded by lofty mountains which are about 4,000 meters above sea level. I took this shot during the evening hours in July of 2018. The cold winds made it difficult for us to stay outdoors for long, so quickly captured few shots of the amazing cloud formations above the lake. The lake offers beautiful multi shades of blue colour along with a picturesque landscape around which give this place an extremely breathtaking feel. However, in actual reality, the place is extremely harsh and difficult to survive especially in winters. From January to March, Tso Moriri remains mostly frozen, extremely cold conditions with no options to stay around the lake. Whereas from May to August are the peak tourist season.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

