The Watchman, Zion National Park, Utah, USA

At an elevation of 6,545 feet, The Watchman is truly the Sentinel guardian of Zion National Park. Towering 2,600 feet above the floor of Zion Canyon, The Watchman stands with the regalia of vigilance, surveying all that must pass its watchful eye while entering this hallowed land.

In Latin the word “Deus” translates to “Gods Place”. In ancient Hebrew scripture, the name Zion describes a place appointed by the Lord where his followers can live and serve God; a “City of Holiness,” a “City of Refuge,” where the Lord protects his people from the evils in the world.

The first human presence in the region dates back 8,000 years, with the Virgin Anasazi and Parowan Fremont Tribes being the first documented communities to inhabit the Southern Utah region.

The indigenous Southern Paiute peoples referred to Zion as “Mukuntuweap,” meaning “the place where the Great Spirit dwells”.

Presenting its stunning Navajo Sandstone rock monolith, carved over 150 million years by the North Fork and Virgin River’s, The Watchman serves notice that this is a sacred place on earth, a geologic masterpiece, unmatched in its majestic elegance and spiritual powers.

And with the fading sunlight on this winter days last light, The Watchman in Zion National Park served notice that I was indeed not alone, that there was peace and tranquility within the confines of this sacred land, a pious land where the Great Spirit dwells and angels grace the heavens, in this, the land of “Deus”.

