Perito Moreno Glacier, Near Calafate, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

This photo was taken at the end of a trip I took with my youngest daughter in early 2020 to the southern tip of South America, we visited Torres del Paine in Chile and from there by bus to Calafate, in the Santa Cruz province in Argentina to see the Perito Moreno Glacier. It was late afternoon, we had finished a guided walk on the glacier and were returning by boat to meet the bus that would take us back to Calafate, we saw the very end of the glacier where it almost meets land and had the contrast of the blue lake, the ice of the glacier and very menacing dark sky’s in the background.

