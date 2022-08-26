Oker Stausee, Lower Saxony, Germany

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

During our holiday in the beautiful Harz region in Germany, I went out early, the family still in dreams. On one occasion the weatherforecast was very promising. Some fog was predicted and the thought of it alone made me feel very exited. So I picked out a location with plenty of opportunity for capturing the sunrise. A corner of a three legged resevoir. I chose my position on a small peninsula of rocks and waited for the sun to rise, watching and capturing the constantly changing fog and moods. When watching the results, my favourite pictures turned out to be the ones of the opposite side of the sunrise. Like this somewhat mysterious image.

