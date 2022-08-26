Oakwood Beach, Lake Hauto, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

On the western outskirts of the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania sits a small man-made lake called Lake Hauto. It lies between the towns of Hometown and Nesquehoning at the foot of a the Broad Mountain. Lake Hauto was built when the Nesquehoning Creek was dammed in 1894 to provide drinking water for the nearby residents, and later became a source of cooling water for a power plant that was built in 1912. Around 1960 the northern shore of the lake began to be developed for homes to be built, and at this time hundreds of homes have been built, most housing year-round residents. Lake Hauto has four developed beaches, each with a swimming area, docks for keeping motorboats, and places to launch non-motorized boats.

My family has been coming to Lake Hauto since 2001 when my wife and I joined with her parents to build a house near the center of the community. We spend a few weeks each summer and several weekends throughout the year, and have a tradition of spending the New Year's holiday there. I took this picture just before noon on New Year's Eve. Earlier in the morning, the valley was covered in a thick fog, which by noon had risen enough to allow a good view of the lake from the beach. The curved profile of the water's edge contrasts with the nearly straight row of docks, out of the water for winter, and the line created by the far side of the lake. The fog gives the background an eerie quality that I found most intriguing.

