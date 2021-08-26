Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

In June of 2018 I was invited to the wedding of the son of an old high school friend and asked to photograph the occasion. After a five hour delay in Salt Lake City I arrived in Jackson Hole late at night and exhausted. I fell into bed only to be awakened a few hours later by the groom in order to scope out the wedding site as the ceremony would be the following morning.

The weather was perfect, cold and sunny but with some clouds in the sky. We drove to the wedding site which is quite famous in Jackson, it's called the Wedding Tree, actually two trees which frame the view of the Grand Teton Range and just behind the trees was this bright patch of Balsamroot to put in the foreground.

I only had a crop sensor lens with me as I wasn't planning to do more that take some quick location shots, but couldn't resist this view of what looked to me like the pathway to heaven. I planned to bring my full frame wide angle lens the next day to get a bigger and perhaps better image after the ceremony. Luckily I didn't wait as the next day there wasn't a cloud in the sky!

