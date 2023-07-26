Lake Bolmen, Odensjo, Sweden

We got up very early that morning to catch the sunrise at the lake. We dressed up, made coffee, and then took the road to the lake by car. But, oh no! Only fog! We were unfortunate because a beautiful motive would have offered itself.

Bolmen is the third largest lake in southern Sweden, and the sunrise would have been seen directly behind a small island. All the days before, we had super light, and then this!

But luck in misfortune: the jetty at the lake, which is also a bathing place, was so much in the fog that this wonderful minimalist motif has resulted.

