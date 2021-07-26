Hope Cove, Kingsweir, Devon, England

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Just returned from a week away in Devon and top of my places to visit was Hope Cove. Even though I had visited the surrounding area many times as I grew up in Devon, but I had never visited Hope Cove. We got there lunch time and spent the afternoon sunbathing before meal and then exploring for the right shot. This image I was trying to line up using the rocks as leading lines as well as framing the picture between the rocks also as a bit of a leading line. I loved how the gully has a curve which I think adds to the shot. Shot using a tripod. I shot many images that evening but this was the best example of finding those leading lines in the rocks. Would have loved the sun to set a bit to the left though.

