Fowlers Bay, South Australia

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

Sand dunes fascinate me. The way the colour changes during the day as the sun passes overhead, the patterns and shapes created by the wind and rain, it all provides great subject matter for my camera. The western portion of the South Australian coast has many dune areas, with some of the best being west of Fowlers Bay, a small fishing port on a bay protected from the prevailing winds as they sweep up from the Southern Ocean.

With a recent break in the Covid lockdown rules I was able to escape to this area recently for a quick trip. Dawn and dusk are often considered the best times as the light can be sublime, but that leaves much of the day free. However, the midday period does often considerable scope for photography. Being winter here, the midday sun is a long way off, north of the equator, so shadows and patterns can often be discovered amongst the dunes.

I don’t have a drone but have found that I can look down on the sand from the crest of a dune or sand ridge. In this particular shot I was lucky to find a sculptured wave that quickly petered out to become a series of pronounced ripples before disappearing entirely. The small green bush was actually in flower, small mauve flowers, and provides and interesting focal point for the image just off the line.

I had an 80-160mm lens on my Pentax 645z, which I have come to see as an extremely useful range when amongst the dunes: it gives me just enough reach to zoom in and yet still gives me adequate width. Its not a weather sealed lens so it does cause me concern in the wind as the sand a grit tests every access point of the camera system, and these dunes have very fine sand.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now