Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India

During the Himalayan expedition, I was captivated by the beauty of this range, which is visible from Manali, India. Something about the overall placement of the mountains spoke to me. It could be the slanting diagonal, the mini-peaks, the interplay of snow and Earth, or the inherent minimalism given the sky above.

I framed this shot and waited for 3 days to finally make it. I wanted the expanse of the sky to be clean and clear to convey what I felt when I was there- peace and serenity. The cloud gods were kind to me to have cleared all but one and positioned it perfectly for us to witness its glory.

