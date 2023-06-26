Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina, USA

I have long admired traditional Chinese landscape paintings, which often used layers of landscape, such as mountain ridges, to help achieve the illusion of three-dimensional depth. In some paintings, the mountains look like abstract layers of ridges receding into the distance. These paintings and their technique of depth have influenced my landscape photography.

I visited the Smoky Mountains of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, hoping to capture more abstract sunset images over the receding mountain ridges, echoing traditional Chinese landscape paintings. My visit did not disappoint. This evening, I stopped at an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway and focused on a small detail on the far horizon. The brilliantly lit clouds shortly after sunset were layered above these receding mountain ridges. The receding, silhouetted ridges and bands of color in the sky made this more of an abstract image I sought.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now